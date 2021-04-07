Mandviwalla slams NAB for only targeting opposition

ISLAMABAD: Former deputy chairman Senate Senator Salim Mandviwalla Tuesday demanded NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal to bring the details of all the closed inquiries and cases.

“The statement of NAB chairman is against the facts and the time has now come that accountability of institution which was used for blackmailing in the name of accountability,” he said while reacting on the statement of NAB chairman on Tuesday.

Mandviwalla said the people fully aware that the NAB was only targeting the opposition and now they could not mislead the people through statements. “The NAB top priority was to increase its asset instead of bringing the money in the national exchequer,” he said. He questioned that if the accountability was for all then tells about the status of helicopter and Malam Jabba cases. “The NAB should tell the status of cases of BRT Peshawar, billion tree tsunami, sugar and other cases,” he said.

Mandviwalla said the NAB should also bring the facts about the recovery of genuine amount and how much the loss inflicted to the investment in the country due to fear of NAB. “No one ready to make investment in the country due to NAB’s victimisation,” he said. He said the NAB has made fake and fabricated cases against Shaukat Tareen. Mandviwalla said the amendment in NAB laws is now necessary.