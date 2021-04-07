Daska by-poll will put the seal on Nawaz, Shahbaz achievements: Hamza

LAHORE: PML-N vice president and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said the people’s votes in Daska by-poll on April 10 will put the seal on the public development, services and honesty of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Only Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif can save the country from economic catastrophe and inflation, he said in a statement here Tuesday regarding the Daska by-election. He said on April 10, people will not allow the vote thieves, corrupt and incompetent rulers to revive the previous practices. “And it will be a day of reckoning for the mob that is inflicting the torment of inflation on the people,” he said, adding the people of Daska will respect the vote and will disgrace the vote thieves again.

He said on April 10, the people of Daska will decide that the people of Pakistan want to get rid of inflation, unemployment and economic collapse. By using their power of vote, the people of Daska will punish those who kidnapped the staff of the ECP, Hamza said and maintained that the people of Daska will send a message to the whole of Pakistan.