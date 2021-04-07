Sindh govt’s housing scheme to provide 50,000 plots to the poor

KARACHI: The Sindh government has said its under-construction Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Township Scheme (SBBTS) is meant to provide 50,000 plots of 120 square yards each in 23 districts of the province to the poor people. Chairing a meeting Tuesday, Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah said the SBBTS was going to be a precious gift for the masses of the province. He directed the officials concerned to accelerate the pace of development work for completing the housing project in several cities at the earliest. The total cost of the project is Rs9421 million. Local government secretary said in the first phase the project of SBBTS would be completed in Karachi and Hyderabad. He directed the officials concerned to carry out development works to complete the SBBTS with utmost transparency and merit. He said no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

He said a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to ensure provision of electricity, natural gas, water supply, and sewerage in the SBBTS as the tendering process would be completed at the earliest. The funding for the upcoming housing project should be ensured without any interruption, he added.