An honour for Rahim Yar Khan

Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq, a brilliant student of Punjab College, Rahim Yar Khan, brought laurels for Pakistan as well as his alma mater.

He scored highest marks (93%) all around the globe in MRCS Examination among all four Royal Colleges of England and Ireland.

He is the first Pakistani ever to have achieved this landmark.

Dr Uzman Tariq is currently doing FCPS training in General Surgery from Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

Punjab Group of Colleges is proud of its student and congratulates him on this outstanding achievement.—PR