Rift between PPP, PML-N due to vested interests: Siraj

SUKKUR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief, Siraj-ul-Haq, on Monday, after condoling with Hafeezullah Memon over demise of his mother at Therhi, said the vested interests created a rift between PPP and PML-N that ultimately damaged the PDM.

Talking on the occasion, the JI chief said the allied parties in the PDM did not want to leave power, adding that the PDM was formed only to rescue their vested interests, not to rescue the people or to resolve their issues. He opined that the federal government should carry all the development work on the islands of Sindh through the provincial government as per constitutional procedures. He said Sindh’s islands are the assets of the province and the Federation does not have constitutional or administrative right to control them through any executive order or ordinance. Siraj said it was ridiculous to listen to the PM’s response on high inflation, when he replied that he himself was monitoring the inflation. However, when he took notice of anything, then the price of that thing skyrocketed. Siraj said his party has been taking up genuine issues of the masses.