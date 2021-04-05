Focal person on hospital’s project appointed

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to build a new state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital in the City and Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has been appointed as focal person to prepare PC-I for the project.

He will also provide all kinds of technical assistance and expert guidance to the officers of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP). This hospital will have 600 beds for general patients, 200 beds for Institute of Cardiology and the 200 beds for Institute of Blood Diseases will also be part of the project.

The preparation of hospital infrastructure will provide suggestions and recommendations to the focal persons and IDAP experts regarding the procurement of medical equipment and machinery for the respective departments.