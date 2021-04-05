Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed

LONDON: A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in south-east London.

Police were called shortly after 2.15am on Sunday morning to a seriously injured woman inside a block of flats in Ravine Grove, in the borough of Greenwich.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found the woman with stab wounds. She died around an hour later.

The man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody in a south London police station. Police are establishing the identity of the woman and say a post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

Cordons remained in place as inquiries continued to establish the full circumstances of the woman’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference number 914/04APR.