58 die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 58 patients died from COVID-19 while 2,772 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 6,485, while confirmed cases became 225,953 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 23,039 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,861,172 in the province.

Around 741 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 190,597 in the province.

Around 1,484 new cases were reported from District Lahore alone during the last 24 hours while 380 in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad 188, Multan 104, Gujranwala 68, Sheikhupura 28, Jhelum 22, Attock 5, Muzaffargarh 3, Hafizabad 6, Nankana Sahib 7 and Kasur 21.

The number of cases in other districts include Sialkot 79, Narowal 6, Gujrat 37, Mandi Bahauddin 15, Khanewal 7, Layyah 1, Dera Ghazi Khan 16, Vehari 10, Chiniot 6, Toba Tek Singh 27, Jhang 29, Rahim Yar Khan 34, Sargodha 48, Khushab 11, Bahawalnagar 9, Bahawalpur 58, Lodhran 17, Bhakkar 1, Sahiwal 23, Pakpattan 8 and Okara 14.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that around 17,343 people had been vaccinated against coronavirus during the last 24 hours.