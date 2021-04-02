Ramazan package: Rs150 subsidy on 10kg flour bag in Punjab

LAHORE:The Punjab government has announced subsidy of Rs150 per 10kg atta bag in Ramazan.

The arrangements relating to Ramazan package and special bazaars were finalised in a meeting chaired by Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here on Thursday. Under the Ramzan package, wheat costing Rs1,800 per maund will be provided to the flour mills at the rate of Rs1,300 per maund while after an additional cost of Rs200 the total subsidy will be up to Rs 700 per maund and the atta will be available in Ramazan bazaars at Rs 375 per bag of 10kg with a subsidy of Rs150 per bag. It was stated that Food Department had already stock of 150,000 metric tonne wheat and an amount of Rs3.70 billion would be spent as subsidy for "Sasta atta."

Following the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ample supply of flour, ghee, sugar, vegetables, chicken and eggs would be ensured in Ramazan bazaars across Punjab so that the common man can get essential commodities at affordable prices, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said. He directed all the departments, including the departments of livestock, agriculture, industry and local administration, to ensure integrated planning for the Ramazan bazaars.

He said that food items would be provided at low prices at 800 sale points in 313 Ramadan bazaars across Punjab and there would be no compromise on the quality of the items. It would be strictly monitored, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan stated the provincial ministers and secretaries would also inspect the Ramazan bazaars in different districts. He directed that corona SOPs be fully implemented in Ramazan bazaars and maximum facilities be provided to the visitors to the bazaars. He directed that a rational policy should be adopted in all matters pertaining to Ramazan bazaars so that the general consumers could get maximum benefit from the subsidy being provided by the Punjab government.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Punjab chief secretary. The secretaries of the departments concerned briefed the meeting about their respective sectors and highlighted the arrangements for Ramazan bazaars.