PRCS managing body suggests reconvening of meeting

ISLAMABAD: The participants of the extraordinary general meeting of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Tuesday suggested that the National Headquarters should reconvene meeting for selection of new members of the managing committee after ensuring equal representation of the members.

Sindh, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan governors attended the meeting through the video link, while the chairmen of PRCS Balochistan and FATA districts and AJK administrator were physically present.

Abrar ul Haq chaired the meeting in the absence of President Dr Arif Alvi, who has tested positive for the COVID.

The governors of Punjab, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan opined that the managing committee members could not be selected in the absence of equal representation of the members and suggested that the meeting should be reconvened after ensuring equal representation of the members.

Abrar had summoned the extraordinary meeting through a letter published in the media a week ago.

The chairmen of all provincial chapters, governors of all provinces and AJK President were sent invitations.

The chairmen of Punjab, Sindh and KP branches have raised serious concerns over the procedure and method adopted by the NHQ and expressed their inability to attend the meeting, according to the letters and correspondence between the NHQ and branches.

The chairman of PRCS Punjab branch has mentioned in his letter that the new members could only be selected in the annual general meeting through the show of hands as had been mentioned in the PRCS rules and procedures and directed by the office of the president vide letter dated November 6, 2020.