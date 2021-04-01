DG Sports inspects infrastructure in Mandi Bahauddin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inspected the facilities at Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex, Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground the other day.
Arshad issued directions to upgrade the facilities at Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground and renovate Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex.
Arshad said that Sports Board Punjab is acting upon the policies formulated by Punjab government for the promotion of sports.