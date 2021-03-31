Favourite Farhan eases into tennis tourney quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Top seed Farhan Altaf cruised into men’s event quarterfinals after beating his opponent in straight sets without conceding a single point in 62nd SSB-STA Development Series Ranking Tennis Championship underway here at Union Club.
Farhan found little resistance from his second round opponent Salman Tahir and recorded a convincing 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Second seed Asif Bachani defeated Asad Bachani by 6-3, 6-2 to secure a place in quarterfinals.
Eibad Sarwar Hussain dropped a set against Bilal Khan before winning the game by 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 to make it to the quarterfinals.