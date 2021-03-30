Punjab ACE books ex-minister, MNA, district council chairman

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against former provincial minister for prisons Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra, former MNA Sultan Mehmood Hinjra and former chairman district council Malik Afzal Hinjra of the PML-N for illegally occupying Lashari Wala Forest lands, spreading over 3,750 acres of irrigated area.

The case was registered against Hinjras on a reference, filed by Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen. As per the reference, the accused had been in illegal possession of the state land for the last 25 years, causing over Rs50 million per year losses to the public exchequer.

The ACE Punjab, meanwhile, told the father-in-law of PML-N’s Maiza Hameed, Arshad Gujjar, and manager of Mian Zahid Daultana, Akram, to convey to the actual accused Umar Arshad Gujjar and Zahid Daultana, to appear in person on the next hearing on April 2, 2021; otherwise the law would take its course. The ACE had summoned Maiza Hameed’s husband Umar Arshad Gujjar and Mian Zahid Daultana, brother of Tehmina Daultana over illegal occupation of state land the other day.

Earlier, DC Vehari had sent two different references against Daultana and Umar Arshad Gujjar to DG ACE for illegally occupying the state land worth millions of rupees for the last 15 years. As per the reference, Maiza Hameed’s husband had been occupying 63 acres and Ms Tehmina Daultana’s brother 48 acres of Irrigation Department land belonging to Islam Headworks Division, respectively. The DG ACE said that none was above the law and the ACE, being Punjab’s premier anti-corruption and accountability agency, was striving for upholding the rule of law.