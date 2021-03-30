Kashan, Ahsan reach SSB–STA Tennis U15 semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Kashan Tariq and Ahsan Ahmed reached under-15 singles semifinals at the 62nd SSB–STA Development Series Ranking Tennis Championships at Union Club here on Monday.
In the quarterfinals, Kashan beat Abdullah Razak 4-1, 4-2 and Ahsan defeated Dhuraf Das 4-2, 4-1.
In the quarterfinals of under-13 singles, Ahsan Ahmed thrashed Shehzer Ali 4-0, 4-0 and Bilal Chapra smashed Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-0. In the pre-quarterfinals of men’s singles, Kashan Tariq overpowered Junaid Cheema 4-6, 6-2, 10-2.
In the first round of under-17 singles, Salman Tahir won against Ahsan Ahmed 2-6, 6-4, 10-2 and Abdus Samad beat M Usman 6-2, 6-1.
In the men’s doubles category, Ali Hussain and Hashir Suhail thrashed Waqas and Ali 8-0. Abdus Samad and Ghulam Mehboob smashed Saad Ahmed and Adeel Khan 8-0.