World urged to donate to Syria

BRUSSELS: After ten years of war in Syria, the international community will be asked to step up with billions of dollars in new aid pledges on Monday to fund humanitarian causes. The fifth Brussels Conference on Syria will be held by video link because of coronavirus precautions, but the needs of Syria’s refugees and vulnerable civilians are pressing.

"With the added impact of Covid-19, there is no respite for civilians in Syria," UN agencies said in a media statement ahead of the donor meeting. "They face increasing hunger and poverty, continued displacement and ongoing attacks," they said, warning that 24 million people in Syria and its neighbours are threatened. "That is four million more than in 2020, and more than at any other time since the conflict began."

More than 50 countries will be represented, along with 30 other organisations: NGOs, humanitarian agencies and international financial institutions. The goal is to raise $10 billion (8.46 billion euros) -- $4.2 billion for humanitarian relief inside Syria, and the rest for refugees sheltering in the region.