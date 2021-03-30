close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
AFP
March 30, 2021

Covid origins

World

Geneva: The WHO’s chief said on Monday that all hypotheses on the Covid-19 pandemic’s origins remained open and needed further study, based on international experts’ report on their mission to Wuhan. World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency had received the report over the weekend, adding that all theories on how the virus entered humans remained on the table.

