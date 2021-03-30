Covid origins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: The WHO’s chief said on Monday that all hypotheses on the Covid-19 pandemic’s origins remained open and needed further study, based on international experts’ report on their mission to Wuhan. World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency had received the report over the weekend, adding that all theories on how the virus entered humans remained on the table.