IGP Mushtaq Mahar warns subordinates of action over entertaining second appeals of punished cops

Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has taken notice of entertaining second appeals by his subordinates of those who are handed down major punishments.

In this regard, he issued instructions recently to all additional inspectors general, including those of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur regions, and also to all deputy inspectors of general of the provincial police force.

The letter, issued by the AIG Establishment on behalf of the IGP, reads that with reference to the Sindh CPO’s letter dated December 24, 2020, Mahar has taken very serious notice of the fact that despite issuing clear-cut directives through letters under the reference, second appeals are being entertained by regional heads and range and unit DIGs under Rule 13 (b) of E&D Rule 1988 although no provision for a second appeal exists.

The 13 (b) rule says that “there shall be one appeal only from the original order and the order of the appellate authority shall be final”. The letter further says: “I am therefore directed to convey that 2nd appeal shall not be entertained at any level in future as per rules; otherwise, disciplinary action will be initiated against the delinquent officer and official for violating the directions of the senior command of the Sindh Police.

“Similarly, unnecessary submission of second appeal and review petitions is wastage of time and energy. Hence, such types of appeals and petitions must not be forwarded to the CPO Sindh for consideration.”