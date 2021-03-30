Qadri urges Ulema to protect country’s ideological boundaries

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri has said that religious scholars are the guardians of the ideological boundaries of the country.

He was addressing the “Dastar-e-Fazilat at Zarghooni Mosque in Hayatabad, Peshawar the previous day. Pir of Manki Sharif Shamsul Amin chaired the conference. A former senator Hafiz Abdul Malik Qadri, Pir Khawaja Rahmat Karim, Pir Naqibur Rahman and Pir Hassan Haseebur Rahman of Eidgah Sharif of Islamabad, Pir Habibullah Shah, Pir Syed Munirullah Shah, Pir Syed Sajjad Badshah, Pir Badar Alam Jan, Pir Sultan Al-Arfeen, Pir Syed Lakht Hasnain and others attended it. Up to 335 scholars graduated from Junaidiya Ghafooria seminary this year which was a moment of pride and honour.

Noorul Haq Qadri urged the scholars to highlight the teachings of Islam and follow the sayings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). “We hope that these scholars will do their best to promote the teachings of Islam,” he said.

Qadri hoped the enemies of the country would not succeed in their designs. The minister said the country would move towards prosperity. He said they run 218 seminaries across Pakistan under the auspices of Ahle Sunnat in where more than 40,000 students were seeking education.