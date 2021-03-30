close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
Section 144 imposed in DI Khan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Dera Ismail Khan district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 and banned the assembly of more than five people and holding public meeting to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan said that there will be no gathering of more than five persons and public meeting for 30 days owing to the rising cases of coronavirus in the district.It said that public meeting cannot be arranged without obtaining prior permission from the district administration.

