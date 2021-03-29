Smart lockdown implemented in 19 areas

Faisalabad: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department has imposed smart lockdown in 19 areas of the city till April 9 due to increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

According to the notification issued in this regard, lockdown has been imposed in Koh-e-Noor Town, Khaban Colony, Hassan Villas, Eden Valley, Eden Garden, Executive Block Saeed Colony I and II, People’s Colony I, Officer Colony, Abdullah Garden, Model City, Madina Town, Tech Town, Amin Town, Zia Town, Raza Town, Raza Garden, Faisal Town and Faisal Garden.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, all shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices in the lockdown areas would remain closed while the movement of the residents would be restricted. Gatherings in these areas have also been completely banned while dairy, meat and fish shops, bakeries will be open from 7am to 7pm.