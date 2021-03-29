close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

Jhang DHQ hospital gets donation of 50,000 syringes

National

JHANG: Jhang DHQ Hospital Patients Welfare Society President Sheikh Nawaz Akram on Sunday donated 50,000 syringes to hospital and handed them to the MS of the hospital for the patients. Following the information from the staff and demands from the patients and their attendants, Patients Welfare Society President and local philanthropist Sheikh Nawaz Akram purchased the syringes in bulk and along with society members, including Riaz Naul, visited the hospital and handed over the syringes to MS Dr Irteza Hasnain.

