5 killed in road accident in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Five people, including a woman and two children, were killed, while 12 others sustained injuries when a bus hit a trailer in Sheikhupura area early Sunday morning.

According to the police, the Sialkot-bound bus was coming from Sadiqabad when it hit a trailer at high speed, leaving two children, a woman and two men dead on the spot.

Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances rushed to the spot and started relief operation. All the injured were shifted to THQ hospital Muridke. The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for legal formalities