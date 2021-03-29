Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has greeted Hindu community on Holi festival and said that this festival of joy and happiness promotes brotherhood, unity and affection. Sharing each other's joys will spread the message of brotherhood, love and peace.

The chief minister said that all minorities in Pakistan had complete religious freedom and protection and they enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan. People of all religions, including Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Parsis are citizens of this country. The Hindu community of Pakistan has played a vital role in the progress and prosperity of the country. They are respectable to us. He said that minorities had been included in the mainstream by providing them equal opportunities of progress and development. We should spread the message of brotherhood, tolerance and peace by sharing each other's joys and happiness, he concluded.

SOPs: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that number of positive corona patients is increasing immensely due to the third wave of COVID-19. Following the government’s guidelines for curbing coronavirus is in the best interest of the general public.

The chief minister said that people can only protect themselves by following the SOPs. He stressed that citizens should make face mask a compulsory part of their lives. Adopting the preventive measures is an effective way to deal with corona, Usman Buzdar added. He said that effective and timely measures had been taken by the government to deal with coronavirus. He urged the people to play their due role and cooperate with the government. The government will continue to take more steps to safeguard the lives of the people as extraordinary circumstances demanded extraordinary steps. More strict restrictions can be imposed for safeguarding the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. In a media statement issued here on Sunday, he said that former rulers had become the picture of disgrace.

He added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which put the national interests aside, had met its logical end. The chief minister said that those who created hurdles in the national development had failed in the past and they would meet the same fate in future as well.

The PTI government believes in serving people, he said and added that the government would complete its tenure. The elements hatching conspiracies would get nothing as the government would respond to the opposition’s negative politics through public service, he added.

condolences: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Sadhoke. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. Usman Buzdar has sought a report of the accident.