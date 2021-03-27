Court orders FIR against Aurat March organisers

PESHAWAR: A local court on Friday ordered registration of a case against the organisers of the Aurat March on March 8 for alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and carrying objectionable posters.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Syed Shaukat Ullah, issued the orders on the petition of local lawyers, including Ibrar Hussain. The organisers of the Aurat March had denied using derogatory remarks against Islam or the Holy Prophet during the event. They argued that a doctored video was circulated by some elements for their vested interest and to defame their struggle.

The lawyers had submitted an application under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code for registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the Aurat March. The lawyers told the court that they approached the East Cantonment Police Station for lodging FIR but the cops were reluctant to register the case.

The petitioners noted that a number of events were held on March 8 in connection with World Women's Day and during one such march the participants passed derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other holy personalities, hurting religious sentiments of a large number of people in the country.

The lawyers said the government and administration took no action against the organisers and they had to approach the court for lodging a case under the relevant laws. The court had reserved the judgment in the case on Thursday. On Friday, the court directed registration of the case against the organisers under the relevant law.

Aurat March is staged annually on March 8 since the last few years and events are held in many cities. Soon after a video went viral following an event on March 8 this year, the organisers had to issue clarification that it was edited and circulated by the elements to defame their struggle.

The organisers said no derogatory slogan was raised during the march. They also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the malicious campaign currently being waged against organisers of the Aurat March.