Pakistan desires peace for common prosperity: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan desired to extend a message of goodwill to regional countries for a common prosperity, but its intention must not be misconstrued as weakness.

“In case of any misadventure, Pakistan is capable of thwarting it with full force,” the President said in his address at the joint armed forces parade held at the Parade Avenue near Shakarparian Hills.

The March 23 Pakistan Day parade, which was rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather, was attended by civil and military leaders, parliamentarians and foreign dignitaries. Prime Minister Imran Khan could not attend the ceremony after he tested positive for coronavirus six days ago.

Alvi said Pakistan believed in promoting cooperation in South Asia, which was already facing hindrance in development due to mutual conflicts and discords.

“The goal of national and regional development can only be achieved in the environment of peace and by refraining from all kinds of aggression and exploitation,” he stressed.

Alvi lauded the armed forces for their valour and bravery in defending the frontiers of the country, and rendering immense sacrifices for the safety of the nation. They remained ever-ready in dealing with the challenges, might it be terrorism, natural calamities or disasters. “From barren deserts to the high-altitude Siachen and the vast skies to the depth of oceans, our armed forces are acting as a strong defence line,” he said.

He mentioned the complete eradication of terrorist networks by the armed forces through the Operation Raddul Fasaad that restored normalcy across the country.

In the parade, held under strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures, smartly turned out contingents of the joint services including civil paramilitary forces, Pakistan Scouts, military bands among others marched with traditional zeal and fervour.

The paratroopers of the armed forces of Bahrain, Turkey, Palestine, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Turkish military band Mehtar added more to the glory of the Pakistan Day Parade. The Turkish Military Band played the musical tune of national song Dil Dil Pakistan and bagged acclaim from the participants. Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi were in participation at the parade where Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain Gen Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander of Sri Lankan Army Gen LHSC Silva, UK’s Commander Strategic Command Gen Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders were also present as guests at the parade. Foreign diplomats, civilians and journalists attended the ceremony. Alvi was the chief guest.

Following the soldiers, contingents of armoured and mechanised infantry held a march-past. The Al-Khalid Main Battle Tank (MBT), Al Zarrar tanks, a variety of armoured personnel carriers as well as Howitzer guns were paraded in front of the civil-military leadership.

Radar systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and other modern weaponry equipped with latest military technology were also rolled out. At the tail end of the parade, a Pakistan Rangers band played national songs on bagpipes while riding camels in unison.

Furthermore, the parade showcased local cultures of the four provinces. Cultural delegates and floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, were featured.

Two special floats, highlighting efforts of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and science and technology, were also presented showcasing achievements made by scientists during the pandemic.

Several formations of a variety of combat helicopters belonging to the armed forces demonstrated their capabilities before PAF fighter jets mesmerised the audience with their mid-air manoeuvres.

The final segment of the programme was a display of paratroopers parachuting off of C-130 aircraft and landing on their specified targets. For the first time in the armed forces parade, the national flag was given a 21 guns’ salute.