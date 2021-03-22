Rainwater inundates many areas of Jhang

JHANG: Rain on Sunday exposed the performance of Municipal Corporation (MC) as different residential areas and markets of the city came under water.

Sources inside the MC have said because of poor design, management of drainage and underground sewer lines and sidewalks, all streets and roads turned out to be mini ponds. Citizens Haji M Hussain, Kashif, Aslam, Barkatullah, Wajahat and others have alleged that because of undue rise of streets and roads levels in front of new construction of commercial buildings and lack of proper drainage system was the main reason for accumulation of rainwater.

They alleged that influential people and shopkeepers had encroached and raised the level by constructing structures on roadside service areas which halted the flow of rainwater from roads towards the nullahs as the conditions of Toba Road, New Eid Gah and other city Roads including the General Bus Stand and other public places is witnessed. This created a perpetual problem both for the usual flow of sewage and the rainwater, they said. They have appealed the Punjab government to take notice of the situation. The MC chief officer Asif Qurashi has claimed that the even with limited resources, MC staffers are working efficiently.

FPCCI CONVENER: Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo, President of FPCCI, has appointed Sheikh Fawad Akram as Convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Vegetable Oil and Ghee for the year 2021.

Fawad was a former president of Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and is associated with the vegetable oil and ghee sector who has been authorised to nominate nine members of the committee, mentioned in the notification.