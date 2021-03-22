Two women among three die in Haripur

HARIPUR: Three persons including two women were found dead in various parts of the district on Sunday, police said.

Sardar Khan, a resident of Hattar village, told police that Romaisa, 25, wife of Taj Muhammad, a resident of Buner, had come to attend a marriage ceremony to his home where she fired a shot at herself due to some unknown reasons.

On an intelligence report, the Hattar police raided the house and shifted the dead body to a trauma centre and started an investigation to find out whether it was a suicide or murder. The second death of a woman was reported from a remote village of Ainpur in Sera-e-Naimat Khan union council where Sakina Bibi was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room.

The third death was reported from a private nursery farm of Shah Muhammad village on GT Road where Niaz Muhammad, a resident of Alai village, a watchman, left his room Saturday night for the washroom but failed to get back and when his colleagues went out in his search, they found his body floating in an underground water tank.