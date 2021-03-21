Long march after Eid ul Fitr now: Sana

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision to call off the long march was not a wise move and the issue of resignations should be decided later.

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a media talk after his appearance before a court here on Saturday. He said the long march would now be held after Eidul Fitr. He claimed that the government would be sent packing before Eidul Azha.

The PDM had planned the long march on March 26, 2021, but in the last meeting of the PDM, it was postponed after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) asked the opposition alliance for some time to deliberate over the decision of resigning from the assemblies before the long march.

He said that the PPP was not in favour of resignations and it was believed that the party might be avoiding resignations because of the Sindh government. He said the other parties in the PDM suggested that resignations from the National Assembly should be tendered first, adding that they would resolve their differences by sitting across the table.

Answering a question that Asif Zardari ditched the PDM, Rana Sanaullah said that that was not true and the PPP was moving along with the PDM, though it had reservations over resigning from assemblies. He said the PDM would reorganise itself and announce a final date for the long march to get rid of the ‘selected’ government.

Earlier, he said that the judiciary was under immense pressure of the government. He said the families of judges were under observation, their phones were being bugged and their past deeds were being searched “to keep them under control”.

“In such hostile environment, how can you expect that the judiciary will work independently,” Rana said adding that the example of Qazi Faez Isa was in front of the nation.

“The government has destroyed the judicial system; they attacked the Election Commission of Pakistan and they have introduced dirty politics in the country,” he said and vowed that the PDM would throw the fascist government out.

Answering a question about a NAB call-up notice to Maryam Nawaz, he said the footage of the previous incidents was available to the entire nation and they had saw what happened outside the NAB offices and who started the stone-pelting and baton-charge. He said the party workers and leaders would definitely accompany Maryam Nawaz to NAB as a gesture of solidarity. He said now it’s up to the government that how it will handle the peaceful crowd.