Rawalpindi : Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday said enforcing single national curriculum (SNC) meant constitution of a framework to publish books, says a press release.

The minister stated this during a meeting on single national curriculum with the members of Pakistan Chamber of Education.

Managing Director Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board (PCTB) Dr Farooq Manzoor, secretary general Pakistan Chamber of Education Ali Raza and others were present in the meeting.

The minister said it was very important to take into confidence all stakeholders to enforce single educational curriculum in educational institutions successfully.

He said enforcement of single national curriculum did not mean forcing institutions to teach students the same books, but rather it meant to constitute such a framework that might facilitate publication of books.

Ali Raza lauded the success of ‘one nation, one curriculum’ initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab Chief Minister. He said the framework of single national curriculum and its content was the best. He said reservations regarding enforcement of similar educational curriculum had been removed with the cooperation of Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board (PCTB).

He said text books published under single national curriculum would be available for students soon.