CCPO directed to decide BSMF plea for security

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the capital city police officer to decide, in accordance with the law, an application of Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation seeking security for its function to mark the 90th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh at Fawara Chowk, Shadman.

Advocate Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, chairman of the foundation, filed a petition pleading that every year they observe the death anniversary of Singh at Fawara Chowk. He said applications were filed with police and district administration for the provision of security to the event on March 23. He said the authorities had not passed any order on the application despite an undertaking to observe COVID-19 SOPs by the participation. He pointed out that the court had in past years ordered the government to ensure security to the event. Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem disposed of the petition and directed the CCPO to decide the application of the petitioner as per the law.