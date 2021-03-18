29,614 citizens vaccinated against corona in Lahore

LAHORE: Around 29,614 citizens aged over 60 years were administered coronavirus vaccine during the last seven days. This was stated by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik who visited the vaccination centre established at Expo Centre here on Wednesday. He said that the process of corona vaccination of citizen over the age of 60 years was underway.

He said a total of 8152 men and women were vaccinated on Wednesday while a total of 29,614 citizens were vaccinated in the past seven days. The DC claimed that the citizens were very satisfied with the arrangements taken by the district administration at the corona vaccination centre. He said that the best facilities had been provided to citizens from parking to the field hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration sealed a total of 55 shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on violation of corona related SOPs. Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 16 shops and stores and Shalimar AC Mansoor Qazi sealed nine shops and three marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on violating SOPs. City AC Faizan Ahmed sealed 10 hotels and restaurants, besides 14 shops, stores and three marriage halls.