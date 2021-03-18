ACM Zaheer to take over as PAF chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu has been promoted as Air Chief Marshal and appointed as the new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).



The newly-appointed air chief will assume command of the Pakistan Air Force on March 19, the spokesman of PAF said Wednesday. Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar is currently posted as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration) at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He joined PAF as a fighter pilot in 1986. He also commanded a fighter squadron, an operational air base and regional air command during his illustrious career.

Born on April 16, 1965 Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1986. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and Regional Air Command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (OR&D), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training-Officers) and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

He has also served as Director General Projects, Director General Air Force Strategic Command and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of Combat Commandersâ€™ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK.

Presently, he is serving at Air Headquarters, Islamabad as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration). In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military). Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will retire today (March 18) on completion of his three-year tenure as the PAF chief.