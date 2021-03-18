Remarks by Zardari, Nawaz in PDM meeting: It shouldn’t have happened, says Kaira

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that some remarks should not have been passed in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Tuesday meeting. He was talking in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Wednesday. When asked particularly by senior anchorperson Hamid Mir about remarks passed by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Kaira said that a lot of discussion was necessary but it was better if some remarks were not passed.

Kaira said whatever happened in the PDM meeting at best should not have happened. But to hold the PPP co-chairman entirely responsible for that would not show the complete picture. “The tone and tenor used in the meeting should have been best avoided. Nawaz Sharif said something which he should not have. We (PPP) also reacted to that,” Kaira said

Kaira said the PPP is still sticking to its stance on resigning from the assemblies at an ‘appropriate time. “But we want to go beyond the change of government,” the PPP leader underlined. He, however, hastened to add that they would come up with another strategy if finally they decide against the resignations. Kaira said the PPP stands by the PDM’s Sept 20 charter. The PDM comprises divergent groups, he said and added several times differences surfaced. He said the other parties wanted to boycott the by-polls and Senate elections but the PPP convinced them to take part in the elections process as staying away from it will hurt the opposition alliance more. “Both the Senate elections and the by-polls have left the PTI government fully exposed.”

The PPP is still sticking to the resignation decision, he said and added Bilawal Bhutto’s “atom bomb” threat remains. ”But the options of long march and vote of confidence should also be utilised,” he said. The PPP leader said if at all we do not tender resignations, then we will have an alternate strategy. Kaira said they also raised the issue of the next move after the resignations during the PDM’s meeting.

Kaira said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman must establish an investigation committee to probe into the Senate election. “We are bound to implement all the decisions,” Kaira said. “It is imperative for the PDM to forge ahead in the larger public interest,” he said.