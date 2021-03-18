Tauqeer Nasir establishes trust to promote education

LAHORE:Veteran artist, former DG PNCA and former Chairman Alhamra Arts Council Tauqeer Nasir has established an educational trust for the poor and less fortunate children of Pakistan called ‘Education First’, along with a new brand of leather fashion dresses with an objective to promote and spread the core values of the country through business and education.

The newly-introduced leather dresses, accessories fashion line named ‘Tauqeer Nasir Muzi’ (TNM) was launched. It’s a joint venture by the veteran artist and a renowned business & social entity from Kingston, UK, Sheikh Muzaffar.

Tauqeer Nasir informed that they had already established an Educational Trust with Rs1 million donation from their own pockets for the needy children. “We plan to expand our new project in all other cities of Punjab and later in the entire country with the help of Allah Almighty”. He said no donations have been asked from any quarter but people are welcomed to join this noble project on their own. He maintained that 10% percent of the proceeds from the Fashion Line would be spent on the Trust.