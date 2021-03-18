CM approves Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday approved establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority by disbanding the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company.

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review extension in the scope of Sahulat Bazaars across the province. Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister will be the patron-in-chief while the industries minister will perform as chairperson of the authority. The chief minister directed to early complete the identification of land for setting up subsidised Sahulat Bazaars in districts.

Usman Buzdar affirmed that Kissan platforms would be established in the Sahulat Bazaars to facilitate farmers to directly sell their agriculture products.

The authority would establish Sahulat Bazaars in various parts of the province while the facility will also be extended to district and tehsil level to function round-the-year, he said, adding that more than 400 Sahulat Bazaars would be established by the authority to provide flour and other essential items at notified rates.

PDM: The chief minister on Wednesday said the unnatural PDM alliance had met its fate as they always deceived the people and cheated them with hollow slogans only. He said the government was taking every possible step to solve the people’s problems while the opposition was busy in creating chaos. The chief minister was talking to parliamentarians who called on him on his office here.

Usman Buzdar assured of resolving their constituency-related issues on a priority basis and reiterated that no one would be allowed to create hurdles to the solution of genuine issues. The parliamentarians would be accorded respect and their proposals would be given due importance. The chief minister assured of carrying on the consultation process with them. “The feasible proposals will be implemented as I am here to serve the masses,” the CM said.

Those who met the chief minister included Provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, MPAs Fida Hussain Wattoo, Syed Khawar Ali Shah and Sabeen Gull. The parliamentarians appreciated the consultation process and thanked the CM for taking a personal interest in the resolution of their problems.