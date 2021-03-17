UAE, Malaysian envoys hold meeting

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Aziz Al-Neyadi, charge d’affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Islamabad, had an important meeting with High Commissioner of Malaysia Ikram Muhammad Ibrahim here on Tuesday.

The meeting is viewed as significant in the wake of positioning of the respective countries of the two envoys in the fold of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The UAE Embassy has said they “discussed future bilateral cooperation” in the course of meeting. No other detail of discussion has been enumerated by the embassy.

Abdul Aziz Al-Neyadi is a perceptive diplomat of his country. Meanwhile, diplomatic sources pointed out to The News that Saudi Arabia and Malaysia developed differences in 2019 regarding the activities of the OIC and Pakistan was projected as standing by the Malaysian position. Later, it changed its stance. The sources said the communication between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia has been helping to overcome the two-way complexities. The meeting of the two diplomats is part of the same effort.