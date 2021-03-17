LHCBA concerned over delay in judges’ appointment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has expressed its concern over the delay in appointment of judges in the high court as the posts are lying vacant for years.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, LHCBA President Maqsood Buttar said the vacant slots of the judges had been causing delay in dispensation of speedy justice and adding to litigants’ problems, the ultimate stakeholders of the judicial system. He noted that at present 38 judges were available out of the constitutional strength of 60 at the Lahore High Court.

Buttar said a province-level convention would be held on March 27 to discuss several burning issues of the legal fraternity including the shortage of judges in the high court. He also expressed concern over the demolition of chambers of lawyers in Islamabad, saying the matter could have been dealt in a better way. There were also courts built on the greenbelts. He condemned suspension of licences of the Bar’s representatives and the lawyers. Suspending licences of elected leaders amounted to depriving the legal fraternity of their representation. The Bar’s president also condemned the incident of hurling eggs and ink at Shahbaz Gill.