Wed Mar 17, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

Four including, MUET student, killed in road accidents

National

March 17, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as four people were killed, including two women and a student of Mehran University of Engineering Technology, Jmashoro, (MUET) on Tuesday in different road accidents.

Reports said a speedy bumper hit a motorcycle on the Jamshoro Road, in which a student of MUET, Jamshoro, Salim s/o Javed Chandio, was killed. In another incident on the Indus Highway in Khairpur Nathan Shah, a speeding car overturned after hitting a motorcycle that caused injuries to two women, identified as Nawab Khatoon and Zeenat Khatoon, residents of Larkana city, besides two others. In another incident of similar nature, a dumper hit a motorcycle in Darya Khan Mari, in which a motorcyclist, identified as Bablo s/o Rahib, was killed.

