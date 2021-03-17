Four including, MUET student, killed in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as four people were killed, including two women and a student of Mehran University of Engineering Technology, Jmashoro, (MUET) on Tuesday in different road accidents.
Reports said a speedy bumper hit a motorcycle on the Jamshoro Road, in which a student of MUET, Jamshoro, Salim s/o Javed Chandio, was killed. In another incident on the Indus Highway in Khairpur Nathan Shah, a speeding car overturned after hitting a motorcycle that caused injuries to two women, identified as Nawab Khatoon and Zeenat Khatoon, residents of Larkana city, besides two others. In another incident of similar nature, a dumper hit a motorcycle in Darya Khan Mari, in which a motorcyclist, identified as Bablo s/o Rahib, was killed.