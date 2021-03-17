Stalled funds to three national parks to be released soon

Islamabad: The climate change ministry is sorting out modalities to pave the way for the release of stalled funds to three national parks where employees have been waiting for their monthly salaries for the last many months.

According to the official details, the ministry has enough funds to meet requirements of the national parks--Chitral Gol National Park, Hingol National Park (Balochistan) and Machiara National Park (AJK)--but the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has raised certain objections overworking of the Fund for Protected Areas (FPA).

“The FPA provides funds to these national parks but after objections from SECP it has stopped release of funds for the time being. But the ministry is trying hard to resolve this issue and release salaries to the employees working in these national parks,” the sources said.