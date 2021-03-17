China eases visa procedures over use of its Covid jab

Islamabad: The Chinese embassy has eased visa procedures for Pakistanis vaccinated against coronavirus with Chinese-made jabs.

According to the new visa policy, such Pakistanis and their family members travelling to the Chinese mainland to resume work and production in various fields or over emergent humanitarian needs need only provide the documents required before the COVID-19 pandemic when applying for visas.

Only the applicants, who had two doses of the vaccine or a single-dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa, will be eligible. However, those arriving in China will be required to undergo quarantine of up to three weeks.

The visa requirements are unchanged for Chinese and foreign passengers flying directly to the Chinese mainland. They have to take a nucleic acid test and serum IgM anti-body test and apply for a green health code with the 'HS' mark or a certified Health Declaration Form before boarding.

The Chinese government has donated or is donating COVID-19 vaccines to 69 developing countries in urgent need, and is exporting vaccines to 43 countries. More than 60 countries have authorized the use of Chinese vaccines.