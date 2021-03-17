UAE, Malaysian envoys hold meeting

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Aziz Al-Neyadi, charge d’affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Islamabad, had an important meeting with High Commissioner of Malaysia Ikram Muhammad Ibrahim here on Tuesday.

The meeting is viewed as significant in the wake of positioning of the respective countries of the two envoys in the fold of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The UAE Embassy has said they “discussed future bilateral cooperation” in the course of meeting. No other detail of discussion has been enumerated by the embassy. Abdul Aziz Al-Neyadi is a perceptive diplomat of his country.