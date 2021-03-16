Six buses impounded for violating corona SOPs in Multan

MULTAN: The City District Administration on Monday launched a crackdown against the violators of smart lockdown. Road Transport Secretary Rana Mohsin impounded six buses on violating corona SOPs. He warned that nobody would be allowed to spread corona.

The transport companies would face stern action if they violate corona SOPs. He said that the government guidelines should be followed strictly. Rana Mohsin said that the owners of transport companies should ask passengers to wear masks while traveling.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisrani visited Hussain Agahi to review the implementation of corona SOPs and elimination of encroachments. He said that no doubt the new wave of corona would create economic problems for us.

Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman expressed his commitment to implement corona SOPs and he gave powers to 40 price control magistrates of the district for implementation of corona SOPs. Meanwhile, addressing the price control magistrates, Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisrani said that the third wave of corona was spreading rapidly.

The DC clarified that no individual was allowed to challenge the writ of the state. He directed that all the price control magistrates should reach the markets of their areas on daily basis at 5pm. No shops or markets would remain open after 6pm, he added. Only those shops which were exempted from the ban would remain open, he maintained.

The DC also appealed to all traders to cooperate in implementing government orders. Meanwhile, a crackdown was launched against the encroachments in the city. All the encroached foundations were demolished.

The roadside Tandors were demolished and cabins of burger shops were taken away. The staff of the Metropolitan Corporation seized all the goods. The operation against encroachments was led by Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood.

The AC said that a decisive action was taken to end the encroachments. The encroached goods would not return and the encroacher would now go to jail, he told. The AC City clarified that no concession would be given during anti-encroachment campaign. Eliminating encroachments was the top priority, he maintained.

Shopkeepers would not be allowed to display goods on the road outside the limits of their shop, he added. Punjab police officers asked to implement corona SOPs strictly: The Punjab police have directed strict implementation on corona SOPs across the province.

The Punjab police AIG (Operations) through a letter dispatched to all the Punjab police head of units, Lahore CCPO, all RPOs, all CPOs and all DPOs in the province urged to implement the corona SOPs strictly. It was said that the third wave of corona was very dangerous and a sharp rise in corona cases was witnessed in the province.

The AIG operations letter said that keeping in view the new surge in coronavirus, the competent authority had directed to ensure the strict implementation and observance of corona SOPs.

The officers asked the officers to wear masks and avoid close contact while performing their duties. Negligence in this regard would not be tolerated and strict departmental action could be taken in case of violation of corona SOPs, he added.