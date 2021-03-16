Finalists share prizes at Pakistan Open Tennis

LAHORE: The trophies were shared by the finalists of the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2021, after the government directed to suspend all the sports activities.

The event was being played at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e Jinnah Mall Road Lahore. Aqeel Khan and M Abid shared the prize money for being the finalists of men’s singles.

The ladies singles prize money was shared by finalists Ushna Sohail and Noor Malik. In men’s doubles Aqeel Khan and Ahmad Chaudhary beat Barkat ullah and Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 6-1.

In seniors 40 plus doubles final, Aqeel Khan and Talha Wahed beat Arif Feroze and Fayyaz Khan 6-1, 6-0.

Boys U-18 Final:

Hasheesh Kumar beat Faizan Fayyaz 4-2, 4-0

Boys U-18 Doubles Final:

Hasheesh Kumar / Mahatir Muhammad beat Bilal Asim & Faizan Fayyaz 6-2, 6-3

Amna Ali Qayum and Shimza Durab shared girls U-18 prize.

In boys U-14 final, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Ahtesham Humayun 4-0, 4-2.

The boys U-14 doubles prize was shared by Haider Ali Rizwan /Husnain Ali Rizwan and Ahtesham Humayun / Hamza Roman.

In girls U-14 final, Amna Ali Qayum beat Labika Durab 4-0, 4-0.

In boys / girls U-12 final, Hamza Roman beat Omer Jawad 4-1, 4-1.

Boys/ Girls U-12 Doubles Final.