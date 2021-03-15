close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

Visitors asked not to feed monkeys for safety in Margalla Hills

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has imposed ban on feeding monkeys to ensure the safety of the visitors all along the Margalla hills.

The signboards have been installed on different locations to inform the visitors that they are not allowed to feed monkeys, which can anytime attack them due to various reasons. According to the details, a staff member of IWMB was patrolling the hills when he faced a group of monkeys. When he did not give any food to them one of them attacked and injured him. There were also some other incidents in which monkeys attacked the visitors in search of food. The monkey bites might cause transmission of serious diseases including rabies, tuberculosis, infectious hepatitis, herpes and even the deadly Marburg.Now the monkey attacks at the Margalla Hills have become a matter of grave concern for the visitors all along the zig-zag road leading up to the scenic Pir Sohawa.

