Pak-Japan friendship spans over 70 years: CG

NAWABSHAH/ SUKKUR: Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomora has said the Pak-Japan friendship spans over 70 years. He said that work on various projects in the fields of health and construction, including Ghazi Barotha Dam, besides a large iron bridge, are underway in collaboration with the Japanese government. He was addressing a reception hosted in his honour by the Rotary Club. The consul general said that cultural links are being widened between Pakistan and Japan and he has arrived in Nawabshah after visits to Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, which aim at further improving the cultural relationships.

He said in this regard Japan has formed three working groups that would visit different areas of Pakistan. He said that out of his 24 years foreign service, he has spent 20 years in Pakistan where he learned Urdu from a Pashto-speaking Professor of the Punjab University and improved it while chatting with the Punjabi friends. “I received a lot of love and affection from the people of Sindh.”

Addressing at an event organised by the Sindh Children Academy in Khairpur, Toshikazu Isomura said Pakistan and Japan have not only been working to promote culture but also trade and business, besides establishing an atmosphere of peace and unity in the region. He said the Japanese people showed great interest in the traditional colours of Sindh. Chairman Sindh Children Academy, Khairpur, Qurban Mangi, said writers and intellectuals of both countries could play their roles to promote cultural and tradition, suggesting to start cultural exchange programmes.