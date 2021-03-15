Centre blamed for gas, power, water shortages in Karachi

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has expressed deep concern over the acute shortages of gas, electricity and water in Karachi, holding the federal government responsible for the prevalent situation.

Sheikh told The News on Sunday that the shortage of power will directly affect the city’s industries, which are already on the verge of collapse. He also expressed apprehension over the acute shortage of water persisting throughout Ramazan, as the weather in the city has already been getting warmer, which in turn has been increasing the demand for water.

He said that unannounced electricity load-shedding continues across the city, and that despite repeated requests and reminders, the Centre has not been paying any attention. He pointed out that the gas, power and water crises will force the citizens to take to the streets.

The minister said that the gas shortage will aggravate the situation in Ramazan. He said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers have been rendered jobless. He lamented that despite several meetings and repeated assurances over these issues, nothing has been done to address them.

Sheikh said that due to the shortages of gas and electricity, the agriculture industry has been among the worst affected. Specifically referring to the cottage industry in the city, he said that the women engaged in the industry have been hit the hardest because of the lack of power.

The minister said that measures need to be taken on a war footing in order to resolve the issues of gas, electricity and water.