Ushna, Noor reach SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ushna Suhail of WAPDA and Noor Malik of ZTBL reached the ladies singles final in the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.
In the ladies singles semifinals, WAPDA's Ushna Sohail played tremendously against Mehak Khokar, winning the match 6-2, 6-1.
ZTBL's Noor Malik stunned Esha Jawad in straight sets with a score of 6-0, 6-2. Noor credited her father, ZTBL coach and former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, for her success.
In boys U-18 semifinals, Hamid Israr faced tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the encounter 7-6, 6-2 while Hasheesh Kumar outsmarted Zalan Khan quite comfortably with a score of 6-0, 6-2.
In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Shimza Durab thrashed Zara Khan 8-0, Sheeza Sajid outclassed Ashtifila Arif 8-0, Amna Ali Qayyum outscored Tooba Khan 8-1 and Natalia Zamn routed Labika Durab 8-1.
In the boys U-14 semifinals, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman 2-6, 6-0, 10-7 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-3, 6-2.
In U-12 semifinals, Omer Jawad had to struggle hard to beat spirited Ameer Mazri 4-2, 6-7, 5-3.
Hamza Roman Beat Omer 4-0, 4-1, Abdur Rehman outlasted Fajar Fayyaz 4-1, 4-2 and M Shayan Afridi routed Hajra 4-0, 5-3.
In the men’s doubles semifinals, Aqeel/Ahmad beat Muzammil/Mudassar 6-4, 7-6, Barkat/Shoaib beat Abid/Waqas 6-3, 7-6.
In the seniors 40 plus doubles, Aqeel/Talha Beat Shakeel/Israr 6-2, 6-2 and Fayyaz/Arif beat Amin/Hammad 6-1, 6-1.