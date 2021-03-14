Ardern says NZ has ‘duty’ to support Muslim community

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday the country had "a duty" to support the Muslim community residing in the state, as she addressed an emotional memorial service to mark two years since the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Hundreds of people turned out for the service, held amid tight security, to remember the 51 people killed and dozens wounded when a heavily armed gunman opened fire in two mosques on March 15, 2019.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times in the face, arms and legs, wept as he recalled waiting to be treated with the father of three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim when they learned the toddler had died.

"Suddenly, my pain seemed insignificant," he said.

Ardern, who was widely praised for the compassion shown to survivors and the families of the victims of the shooting and her swift move to tighten firearms control in New Zealand, said words "despite their healing power" would never change what happened.