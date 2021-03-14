Hamza meets Shahbaz in Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE : Leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and leader of opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail here on Saturday.

Sources said Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz discussed the overall political situation in the country, especially the recent election of chairman and deputy chairman in the Senate. They discussed future strategy of the PDM. Later, family members of Shahbaz Sharif met him and inquired about his well-being and had a lunch with him.