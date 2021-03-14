tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Following another increase in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government has imposed a set of restrictions to tackle the problem of rising cases. It has also closed down schools to contain the spread of the virus. In the time of Covid-19, online classes are the best way to ensure that students’ education remains undisturbed. However, for many students, paying internet charges become a challenge. The authorities should consider launching internet packages for students at lower prices so that students can continue their education without any hurdles.
Faiza Ikram
Lahore